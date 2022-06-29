Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Free flu shots extended in NSW until July 17

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 29 2022 - 10:51pm, first published 10:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents can now get a free flu shot until July 17. Picture: Adam McLean

Free flu jabs will be available to residents for an extra two and a half weeks due to concerns about low vaccination rates across the state, especially among children.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.