Bega Roosters hungry for memorial shield win

The Bega Roosters will be hosting the Eden Tigers in three grades this weekend as they play for the Ian Horton and Shane O'Neill Memorial Shield.
As well as first grade, reserves and league tag games at Bega Rec Ground this Sunday, the Tigers of Twofold Bay and the Cooma Stallions will also face up in under 18s.
Action gets underway at 10.30am with the main game scheduled for 2.30pm between two of the competition heavyweights - Cameron Vazoller's Roosters and Adrian Purtell's vastly improving Tigers outfit.
Bega is coming off a bye round while the Tigers sunk their teeth into the Narooma Devils in a powerhouse display last weekend notching up a big win.
The Roosters' hard-fought 16-14 win over Bombala a fortnight ago really tested the resolve of the team.
Vazoller, like Purtell, commands a side hungry to win and boasts some experienced players in key positions with strike weapons at their disposal.
The home side will look to Zac Cuzner, Shae Gray, Ryan Apps, Todd Rollason and Scott Fuller to lead the way, while the Tigers have unearthed a try scoring machine in Fijian flyer Josua Waqavesi, who receives great support from the Grewar brothers, Zac Slater, Matt Evelyn and the non-stop Michael Wykes.
At 10.30am the under 18s start proceedings with the highly rated Cooma side meeting Eden in a game that will be full of interest.
The Stallions boast some talented under 18 players and are expected to relaunch their senior grades next season off the back of this side.
The league tag clash at noon should be a close and hard fought encounter.
Tamika Millard has been in outstanding form for the Tigerettes and will need to be closely monitored by the Chicks' defence.
Alli Ringland has a young side that is showing improvement in each appearance and coach Steven Luff has his young team prepared for a big effort against their more-fancied rivals.
Bega reserve grade will hit the field at 1pm. Coach Jason Whitby has been hit with a big injury list and will look to captain Lee Fuller and the likes of Matt Pittman in his backline to keep his side in the game against a highly experienced Tigers outfit.
Eden features two very good halves in John and Alan Aldridge and their right edge centre Lincoln Stewart will be a player to be watched.
