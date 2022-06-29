Bega District News
Tura Beach man pleads guilty to forging prescription for opioid medication

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated June 29 2022 - 6:39am, first published 1:00am
A Tura Beach man has pleaded guilty to altering the dosage on a prescription made out to him for Endone and for forging a stolen doctor's script for oxycodone.

