Mumbulla's lantern parade, spiral walk celebrates winter solstice

Mumbulla School for Rudolf Steiner Education welcomed back its beautiful Winter Festival Spiral Walk on Thursday evening, June 23.
The Winter Spiral is celebrated in Steiner schools on (or around) the winter solstice throughout the world.
Advertisement
At this time the sun sends the least light and warmth to the earth. Our days are at their shortest and our nights at their longest.
Mumbulla said children from Years 1-6 created beautiful lanterns for this special evening, which at its core "is a celebration of light".
"A glorious natural spiral was created on the school oval and as the sun set you could see it was lit by tiny twinkling candles hidden among the greenery," the school said.
"In the centre of the spiral was the warm glow from a few solitary candles, soon to become hundreds."
While singing, the children walked slowly into the centre of the spiral to receive one of these lit candles. They then slowly travelled outwards by the light of their own candle.
"The Winter Festival helps remind us of our ability to bring light into darker times.
"The spectacular glowing spiral of light created at the Winter Festival by children and their families walking out from the centre of the spiral by candlelight also reminds us that we are beginning to move towards the warmth of spring and summer."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.