Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Bermagui's primary school children celebrated NAIDOC week with a full-day's program of activities

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated June 29 2022 - 6:47am, first published June 28 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of one of the teams in the Koori cook-off at Bermagui Public School

Bermagui Public School's NAIDOC week celebrations on Tuesday, June 28, were a whole-of-community affair.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, up to Bodalla and if lucky, Bermagui too.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.