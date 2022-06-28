Cobargo man refused bail over alleged assaults at Far South Coast property

Despite pleading with the magistrate he should be granted bail to care for livestock, a man has been remanded in custody following a significant police operation at a property in Cobargo.
Samuel Doolin was escorted into Bega Local Court by three police officers on Tuesday, June 28, to face charges over incidents that allegedly occurred at a home on Avernus St on Saturday, June 24 and Monday, June 27.
Mr Doolin appeared before the court charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of intimidation, malicious damage, breaching an AVO, using offensive instrument to avoid apprehension, and possession of a prohibited drug (cannabis leaf). There were also two AVO matters against him before the court.
The court heard allegations that the man assaulted two women, damaged property belonging to one of the women, used a weapon to avoid arrest, and intimidated police officers.
The duty solicitor assigned to represent Mr Doolin asked to withdraw from the proceedings. She said in court she had tried to get instructions from Mr Doolin, but he was not responsive to questions and became "quite agitated".
Magistrate Doug Dick told Mr Doolin that due to instructions not being forthcoming, "in effect you're on your own today".
Magistrate Dick reiterated the seriousness of the matters before questioning whether Mr Doolin would like to seek further legal instructions.
Mr Doolin said he would like to proceed unrepresented to apply for bail.
The police prosecutor said due to the man's alleged history of violence, and for the protection and welfare of the alleged victims, bail should be refused.
He also said the incident on Monday involved a siege where numerous police officers were involved. It was that incident that reinforced his view the accused should be refused bail.
Mr Doolin made a statement in court in support of his bail application, with his argument being that he should be released as he was the main caretaker of the Cobargo property and its pigs and sheep.
The magistrate replied, "Is that it? The basis of looking after the livestock on the property?"
To which Mr Doolin replied "yes, livestock, plants, flowers - and the property".
Magistrate Dick said that since Mr Doolin had allegedly breached an AVO with violence and had been charged with very serious offences, the court had no choice but to refuse his bail application to protect the alleged victims and community.
"Looking after livestock on the property and maintaining the property doesn't even come close to satisfying the court that bail should be granted," said the magistrate.
Mr Doolin rose from the dock, attempted to leave and swore. Police rose to ask the man to remain where he was.
Magistrate Dick said the way he was responding to the proceedings reinforced the decision to refuse bail.
The matter was adjourned until the next Bega Local Court list day on July 12.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
