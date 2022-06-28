Idyllic day out for Sapphire Coast fishers with tuna jumping

Fishing some 50km well out off Kianinny, local game fishers were rewarded with a magnificent boil up of yellowfin tuna.
In idyllic conditions, five local boats were very fortunate to see shoals of big tuna feeding on a bait ball with acrobatic activity and lots of jumping.
Congratulations to Heather Sutterby for landing her 30kg yellowfin hooked using a Pro Squidgy.
With the start of the Victorian school holidays, the Winter School Holidays Junior Fishing Competition is now underway and will run for three weeks until the end of the NSW school holidays.
In support of junior angling the club is overjoyed with the large take up and already there are more than 60 entrants. Entry forms are available from both Tackle World Merimbula and Complete Angler. Each entry includes a bag of goodies plus a DPI brag mat and is $5 per person and $10 per family. All details on the club's website www.mbglac.com.au.
With the large numbers registered we ask now for those intending to attend the "How to Catch" workshops to be held from 10am till noon on July 4 and 11 at the MBGLAC clubrooms to book through email, juniorfishing2022@gmail.com.
Sponsored by DPI Fisheries, divers from Atlas of Life began the Merimbula Wharf sea urchin project last Sunday with a pre cull urchin count along prepared traverse lines. The next step is the actual cull to be undertaken by Abalone Association divers when the weather is suitable.
There have been good results from the headlands during the past week with calmer seas and SW winds.
Australian salmon, bonito and even snapper have attacked cast soft plastics. There are also tailor, drummer and calamari. Best bait for drummer is cabbage weed and catches are reported from Tura Headland and Haycock Point.
Australian salmon frequent the beaches at Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings. Fish the top of the tide using gang hooked pilchards for bait.
Downstream of the Merimbula bridge there remain swarms of good Australian salmon plus tailor, trevally and bream. Best during the early part of the run in tide. Same for the Pambula River with best results trolling small soft plastics in the channel up from the entrance.
From the Bega River we have reports of trevalley, bream and dusky flathead.
The club will be open on Friday, July 1, from 6pm. Visitors are very welcome.
Membership applications and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website, www.mbglac.com.au.
