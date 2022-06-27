Police operation underway at property in Cobargo

UPDATE 3PM:
It is understood that there are multiple emergency service agencies involved that are assisting police with the ongoing operation, including SES, Rural Fire Service, and Fire and Rescue.
Reports indicate a detour has also been implemented for people wanting to travel to Cobargo from the direction of Bermagui via Hillview Street.
EARLIER 2PM:
Police have confirmed there is a police operation currently underway at a property on Avernus Street, near Cobargo Bermagiu Road, Cobargo.
Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area, while a number of surrounding homes have been evacuated as a precaution.
All those who remain in nearby homes have been encouraged to stay inside.
It is understood that Police have barricaded the road from the Cobargo Bermagiu Road at Avernus Street.
More information to come.
