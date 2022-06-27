There is much excitement about the inaugural Narooma Winter Night Markets Festival which kicks off at 4.30pm on Saturday, July 2.
Festival director Sally Bouckley said "ticket sales have gone a bit nuts".
The festival is being billed as a huge celebration of Yuin culture, featuring dance, music, stories, and arts and crafts. Elders will be telling Yuin Dreaming stories, talking about their experiences growing up, and answering questions from the audience.
There will be Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremonies. Then, the Yuin women Djaadjawan Dancers and the Muladha Gamara Dancers men's group from Moruya will perform their first ever collaboration.
Ms Bouckley said they will be encouraging as many kids as possible to get their faces painted to join in the dancing.
All the musicians performing at the festival are First Nations people, except rock group The fREDS. So the festival will have great economic benefit to the Yuin artists and businesses who are performing or selling traditional arts and crafts.
There will be plenty of street food for sale, as well as beverages ranging from hot chocolate and mulled wine, through to craft beer.
The dog fashion parade also promises to be a highlight.
Stitching Sisters is currently working on around 20 doggy outfits as dog owners vie for one of two prizes. One prize is for the best doggy costume, while the other is for the best dog/owner costume combination.
The event organisers have heard of dogs being dressed as superheroes, princesses and celebrities.
"The dog fashion show has gone crazy. I didn't realise how many dog people were out there," said Ms Bouckley.
"We have had to expand the area for the dog show."
General entry costs $25 and VIP entry, with ticketed seating in a heated tent and luxury extras, costs $95. Entry is free for children aged under 16.
NSW Government Dine and Discover vouchers can be used to pay for tickets at Southbound Escapes before they expire on June 30.
Tickets on the day are payable by EFTPOS only. The full festival program can be found at www.naroomanightmarkets.com.au/program
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, up to Bodalla and if lucky, Bermagui too.
