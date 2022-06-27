Bega District News
Tickets selling fast for inaugural Narooma Winter Night Markets Festival

Updated June 27 2022 - 5:47am, first published 3:34am
Members of the Djaadjawan Dancers

There is much excitement about the inaugural Narooma Winter Night Markets Festival which kicks off at 4.30pm on Saturday, July 2.

