Something very special has emerged from the tiny preschool at Rocky Hall, with the publication of a children's book written in Yuin language.
A year in the making, the children's book is written in the South Coast language as spoken by Elders, a language in the midst of its own revitalisation project.
Giiyong Bangari (Welcome Sun) is written by Rocky Hall preschool director Jodie Dickinson and endorsed by the Eden Language Group and Eden Aboriginal Education Consultative Group.
There is also an accompanying video that has cultural educator Nathan Lygon reading the story in the traditional language.
It's a simple children's story but with a colourful and complex inspiration.
It follows a group of young children observing a family of wombats going about their day.
Banggadaan (pronounced bung-ga-darn), is "Wombat".
Preschool director Jodie Dickinson revels in sharing stories of the resident wombat that makes herself at home in the preschool sandpit or rainbow cubby - or in one particularly messy and smelly incident, the outside toilet!
But more than that, it's the children of Rocky Hall who make this book so special.
"I wanted to write the book with the children as part of the story. So you can see that the children are represented in the book," Ms Dickinson said.
"What we do here is each child, all of us, adopt an animal identity, similar to a totem.
"So it's a really beautiful way to teach about the animal, the habitat.
"Then we teach how we can protect the animal and protect habitat.
"So each child has their own animal. They're very proud of them, they all chose their own, and each child's animal has been incorporated into the book."
Ms Dickinson said the children's "spiritual connection" with their animals was "seamless", even sharing an anecdote about one young child telling her how they had to slow down on the way to school "so we didn't hit you" - Ms Dickinson is "Buru", kangaroo.
"They are so engaged and joyous about that connection as well, especially when they learn their animal and the animal's habitat, how we can look after that animal," she said.
"Then we can teach a lot about recycling, about how plastics affect our oceans, how they can affect our jungaa for example, our octopus. How some plastics look like octopus and some sea animals eat octopus.
"So you can connect it to sustainability, recycling, it all connects.
"It's not just a token of 'we're just going to pull a little bit of Aboriginal language out'. It's actually embedded in all aspects of the program."
As part of that teaching is the preschool community's connection to Country, and connection to nature - for Rocky Hall and its preschool, that connection to nature is abundantly clear.
"Every creature that comes on to here, whether it's the ants, spiders or bugs, the children engage with that and everyone's excited about that," Ms Dickinson said.
"We know not to touch and know just to observe and allow them to be here with us."
Ms Dickinson said Indigenous culture and language have been taught at Rocky Hall for many years.
"It's part of what we do every day," she said.
She said she and the preschool community had been building relationships with the local Aboriginal community for seven years.
Through grant funding she has been able to employ cultural educators like Mr Lygon to visit the children.
"We know that education is situational and contextual," she said.
"The children are connected to the land, they're all from properties, and wildlife is part of their everyday life.
"So that was sort of a perfect fit to bring that in.
"I asked a young Aboriginal man from Eden who I've known for a long time, Nathan Lygon, and Chelsea Atkins to come out and just sort of have a go doing some cultural stuff with us.
"That was a first for them. We worked for quite a few years with Nathan and Chelsea here, they'd come once a week and we do dance and language, some songs and and lots of cultural stuff that was connected to the preschool in the landscape and the animals out here."
However, with COVID putting a temporary stop to all school visits, Ms Dickinson said she had to "think creatively" about how to continue developing a language resource.
Hence the creation of Giiyong Bangari.
"The goal has always been that the language is like the river here, the Towamba River - we've done it for so many years that the lessons will follow the river down into Towamba School, Wyndham School and onwards to the ocean," Ms Dickinson said.
Giiyong Bangari comes with a glossary and pronunciation guide as well as additional information about Rocky Hall Preschool's connection with local Aboriginal culture.
The book is available to purchase via the Rocky Hall Preschool website, or from the Wyndham Store, Eden Visitors Centre and Candelo Books, Bega.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
