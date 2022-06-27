'I was so proud': South Coast Special Olympians head north for ten-pin bowling competition

Ten athletes from the Special Olympics Australia South Coast region have done their towns proud at the annual State Games for ten-pin bowling.
The athletes (seven from the Eurobodalla Shire, two from the Bega Valley Shire, and one from Ulladulla), went to Campbelltown from June 18 to 19 for the event alongside more than 300 athletes from 10 regions around the state.
Advertisement
South Coast Club Chair Kathy Godwin said the Special Olympics were designed to be as similar to the Olympic Games as possible.
"State competitions begin like all Olympic Games with a torch being carried and oaths given," she said.
"The Special Olympic pledge is presented by an athlete: 'Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt'.
"Two of our athletes, Breanna Fisher and Jason Russell, participated in the Torch Run, both new athletes to our club."
Ms Fisher said she was "proud" to be involved in the opening ceremonies.
"I was so proud to go in the Torch Run for my club," she said. "I liked winning medals in my first competition!"
The competition was split between a singles event on Saturday, and doubles on the Sunday.
"Our athletes were hugely successful, with medals being won in all divisions they competed in," Ms Godwin said.
Our athletes were hugely successful, with medals being won in all divisions they competed in.- South Coast Club Chair Kathy Godwin
"Every one of them more than lived up to the athletes' pledge."
Long-time Special Olympics athlete Heidi Jay said she was happy to be back competing.
"It is so good that we are going to competitions again after such a long time," she said. "I tried my best and succeeded."
Liz, a first-time volunteer and a parent of one of the athletes, called the trip to Campbelltown an "amazing experience".
"It's so inspirational watching the effort and sportsmanship these athletes display," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.