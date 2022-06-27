Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

'I was so proud': South Coast Special Olympians head north for ten-pin bowling competition

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated June 27 2022 - 6:19am, first published 2:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Special Olympics athletes from around the state, including 10 from the Far South Coast, were in Campbelltown for the ten-pin bowling State Games last weekend. Picture: Simon Bennett

Ten athletes from the Special Olympics Australia South Coast region have done their towns proud at the annual State Games for ten-pin bowling.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.