Tathra celebrates first SCAFL win for season

Tathra's senior men are celebrating their first win for the 2022 Sapphire Coast AFL season.
On Saturday, June 25, the Sea Eagles proved far too good for the Bega Bombers, 25.7 (157) to 6.4 (40).
Both Luke Taylor and Doug Stubbs kicked eight majors apiece for Tathra, while Clint Phillips backed them up with four.
Advertisement
For Bega, Blake Grant kicked three.
Meanwhile, Pambula sent the Eden Whalers packing - and would've made even more of a dent had their aim been better.
The Panthers kicked 11.15 (81) to Eden's 5.1 (31).
Goals were shared across Pambula's playing ranks, with Kyle Tucker's three the most from any individual. Lewis Hopkins, Lachlan Small and Kynan Baker were among the players named best on the ground for the day.
Meanwhile, Narooma A forfeited to Narooma B.
In the only women's game for the round, Tathra kicked 15.15 (105) to outclass Bega (0).
There are no senior games being played this coming weekend, with SCAFL men returning for round 10 on July 9 and the women on July 16.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.