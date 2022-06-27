Woman airlifted to Canberra after Princes Hwy crash at Wolumla

A woman was airlifted to Canberra following a single vehicle crash on the Princes Highway near Wolumla on Saturday, June 25.
At about 7.50am emergency services responded to reports of a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Princes Highway and the Candelo Wolumla Road, Wolumla, approximately 20km south of Bega.
The crash closed the highway with the closure allowing the Toll ambulance rescue helicopter to land.
Paramedics including four crews, an inspector car and the Toll ambulance rescue helicopter with a critical care doctor and paramedic on board attended as well as police and Fire & Rescue NSW.
A NSW Police spokesperson said the 41-year-old female driver and sole occupant was trapped in the vehicle until released by rescue personnel at 11am.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the patient was trapped for sometime and paramedics worked alongside Fire & Rescue NSW.
"The patient was treated for leg and head injuries, stabilised and airlifted to Canberra in a critical condition," the spokesperson said.
Officers from South Coast Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.
As inquiries continue anyone with information, or available dash cam footage, regarding the crash is urged to contact Merimbula Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
