Tathra's young Ninja Warrior Otis Waratah one of the new breed tackling spectacular obstacle course

When Australian Ninja Warrior returns to our TV screens this week with its sixth season, Far South Coast locals will have a home-town hero to cheer on.
Otis Waratah, 16, is vying for the title of Australia's youngest ninja warrior after the popular show opened up its gruelling obstacle course to 16-and-17-year-olds for the first time.
"I've always liked watching the show and thought I might apply when I turned 18," Otis told the Bega District News.
"Then I found out they were changing it so 16-year-olds could apply!"
A challenge for Otis was how to train when the closest "ninja gym" was in Canberra three hours away.
"So we built a bit in our backyard," he said.
"And I was also going around Tathra just finding things to swing off!"
While sworn to secrecy over the outcome of his Ninja experience until it airs, Otis said the whole experience was an exciting one.
"It was a really cool experience. I learnt a lot about the TV industry and how the show is produced as well.
"I met lots of cool people too."
Among those people Otis met and hung out with were regular ninja contestant Bryson Klein and previous winner Ben Polson, whom he said was an inspiration for his own interest in the sport.
Otis said he found the whole experience a lot of fun and was keen to apply again next year.
He also wanted to thank his many supporters along the way, including Michael Bulters, who has a home gym at which Otis trains.
Season six of Australian Ninja Warrior airs on Nine from Monday, June 27, 7.30pm. It will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday, also from 7.30pm.
A Nine spokeswoman said Otis's run at the course will be televised during Tuesday's episode.
As well as having 16-and-17-year-olds tackle the course for the first time, other changes for this season include new hosts - tennis superstar Jim Courier and presenter Leila McKinnon - and head-to-head runs with ninjas taking on identical courses at the same time.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
