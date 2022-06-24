Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Bermagui preschool community celebrates winter solstice with fiery evening at Moodji Farm

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated June 24 2022 - 5:53am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Video by Dan Bakker from Eat Dirt Permaculture
The fire circle was put together by Indigenous artist Cheryl Davidson who helped put together the sand mandala, local TV personality Paul West, children from the preschool, and students from Narooma High School. Photo: supplied

Bermagui Preschool has celebrated the longest night of the year by hosting a beautiful winter solstice fire festival for preschool families, with help from Moodji Farm volunteers - dubbed Moodjiteers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.