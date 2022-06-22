Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Films directed by Eurobodalla, Bega Valley residents among finalists for this year's Far South Film Festival in Merimbula

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated June 22 2022 - 6:03am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamlyn Magee's recently released music video clip "Anactoria: Myth of the Individual" is among the finalists for the Far South Film Festival screening in August. Photo: Andrew Robinson

Three of the 13 films selected as finalists in this year's Far South Film Festival are directed by residents in Bega and Eurobodalla.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, up to Bodalla and if lucky, Bermagui too.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.