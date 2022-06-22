Three of the 13 films selected as finalists in this year's Far South Film Festival are directed by residents in Bega and Eurobodalla.
Held over the weekend of August 19-21, this is one of the only film festivals in Australia exclusively for regional filmmakers and content creators to tell their stories from their unique perspective.
Advertisement
The festival will be both an in-person and online event with an exciting festival program including an opening night party, panel discussions, filmmaker Q&As, live awards ceremony and film screenings.
While showcasing regional film makers from across the country, three were created right here on the Far South Coast.
"Grandmother's Dreaming" is directed by Merimbula-based Meaghan Holt, an Indigenous word artist.
Lis Shelley, director of the Far South Film Festival, said Meaghan's medium for exploring issues was like "poetry meets rap".
Meaghan's piece is an experimental work that uses images rather than film, Lis said.
It is a very personal exploration of grief, with landscape associated with Gippsland where Meaghan grew up featuring prominently.
"Home Stretch" is a music/poetry video that is made from a number of smaller films that also incorporate movement, dance and acting.
The shorts are from seven different directors based in Tathra, South Pambula, Tilba, Murrah and Tanja.
Lis describes Lindy Hume, Andrew Robinson, Cheryl Davison, Samwise Seidel, Lee Pemberton, Louise Morris and Kyle Wilson as "local movers and shakers".
Each contributing film is located on a different bridge on the Tathra-Bermagui Road.
This winding 35-kilometre stretch of road throws up a myriad landscapes - coastal vistas, spotted gum forests, rolling hills, rural farmland and narrow old timber bridges.
The individual films had their premiere in April in a unique on-location event spanning the coastal road's bridges.
Meanwhile, Andrew Robinson's other successful submission to the festival, "Anactoria: The Myth of the Individual", is a music video.
He co-directed it with musician Tamlyn Lee Magee, who "loves being in front of a camera" she said.
Tamlyn said she and Andrew have always enjoyed a great creative connection and the music video was a joint product they wanted to do together.
Advertisement
Tamlyn wrote the song and had the idea of going to the Bega River and digging in the mud to create the visuals captured beautifully by Andrew.
"It was a simple idea we decided to pursue and I think it turned out pretty cool," Tamlyn said.
You can view the films at the festival in Merimbula 19 to 21 August. The online version runs from 20 to 31 August.
The full program, festival details and tickets are available at farsouthfilmfestival.com.
Advertisement
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, up to Bodalla and if lucky, Bermagui too.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, up to Bodalla and if lucky, Bermagui too.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.