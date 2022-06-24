Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Water quality experts assess health of Wallaga Lake and how it was impacted by the bushfires.

MW
By Marion Williams
June 24 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents from Wallaga Lake area set up for the seminar/workshop with Bega Council's Rachel Duczynski and Nick Yee of Elgin Associates

Regular assessments of Wallaga Lake indicate it is in pretty good shape.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, up to Bodalla and if lucky, Bermagui too.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.