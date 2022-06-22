Bega Valley Business Forum celebrates 21st birthday with new website

A list of recent and new investments is just one of the features highlighted in the new Bega Valley Business Forum's website
The long running Bega Valley Business Forum celebrated its 21st birthday by launching a new website - begavalleybusiness.com.au - that shares news and information through the Bega Valley business network.
Among the news included on the site is highlighting the over $300 million worth of investments in Bega Valley infrastructure.
The website was just one of the forum's activities funded by the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) in partnership with the Paul Ramsay Foundation.
The project funding provided volunteer-led chambers of commerce in the Bega Valley with extra resources to support their operations and build their membership.
With the FRRR funding, locals Sarah Cooper and Tim Whitaker were engaged through Bizblast over eight months to help provide capacity building activities for the forum and six of the local business associations.
"The FRRR funding supercharged the forum's operations and helped us apply for $600,000 in grant funds for 32 projects and produced our great new website," forum president Nigel Ayling said.
"All member chambers benefited from a renewed focus on how to improve their operations.
"We are grateful to FRRR for helping our volunteers who give up their time to be involved in business chambers in the Bega Valley."
Ms Cooper and Mr Whitaker said working with the committees of the individual chambers "was a great experience" and that helping them with their project funding, digital marketing and attracting new members "was very rewarding".
The website lifts the profile of the forum in supporting local chambers and their operations to grow membership, attract investment and strengthen governance.
"The website showcases our main commercial centres, has information on the forum and its members, some new data insights on demographics, our businesses and employment stats," Mr Ayling said
"It also has the latest business news items for everyone's interest.
"We are proud of what the Bega Valley Business Forum has achieved and will continue to pursue opportunities to support our members."
