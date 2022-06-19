Bega Roosters crowing after downing Bombala

The Bega Roosters first grade side has staked its claim on Group 16 after a solid victory over Bombala on Sunday afternoon.
Both sides were undefeated heading into the game at the Bega Rec Ground on June 19, and only one point separated them at the top of the table after six rounds - a benefit of a bye round for the Blue Heelers
Sunday's result will see the Roosters leapfrog the Blue Heelers while also benefiting from a game in hand against Moruya, postponed to be played later in the season.
Scott Fuller got the home team off to a flying start, bundling over the try line in just the fourth minute.
It was a tough first half as both sides tried in vain to find space to move and a number of handling errors seeing opportunities go begging.
One such error allowed Bega kicker Cameron Vazzoler to slot home a penalty goal at the 23rd minute.
Bombala was able to strike back just before the break with a try as the Group 16 behemoths lived up to their evenly matched reputation.
The Blue Heelers were then first to find the line in the second half, crossing twice in quick succession, only for the Roosters to pluck one back shortly after through Zach Cuzner.
With the game on a knife's edge and Bombala ahead 14-12 with only five minutes to go, Vazzoler was able to hustle over the line to cement the win for Bega 16-14.
Meanwhile, The Tathra Sea Eagles and Eden Tigers made much easier work of their respective games.
At home at the Tathra Beach Country Club, the Sea Eagles defeated Snowy River Bears 48-12.
The Bower-Scotts were the juggernauts for the home side - Declan scoring three tries and Callum another two along with six conversions.
For the Eden Tigers, the trip to Moruya proved fruitful as they defeated the Sharks 50-12.
Meanwhile, in reserve grade games, Bombala had the wood on Bega, romping home 42-6, While the Sea Eagles defeated the Bears 26-4.
In the ladies league-tag games, Tathra made it three from three with a 40-0 victory over Snowy River, while the Bombala High Heelers were too good for the Bega Chicks, 20-6.
Results for the Batemans Bay v Merimbul-Pambula games were not available at the time of writing.
