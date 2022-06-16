Bega District News
Concerns raised over alcohol-prohibited zone proposed for Bega's Willow Tree Reserve

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated June 17 2022 - 6:44am, first published June 16 2022 - 6:30am
Some members of the community have raised concerns about a targeted proposal for an alcohol-prohibited zone at the Willow Tree Reserve in Bega due to the location's cultural and historical significance for the local Indigenous community. Photo: Ellouise Bailey

Bega Valley Shire Councillors resolved on Wednesday June 15, to review all existing and expired alcohol- free zones (AFZ) across the region when it came to light there were a number of expired AFZs and some signage had not been removed.

