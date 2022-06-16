Concerns raised over alcohol-prohibited zone proposed for Bega's Willow Tree Reserve

Bega Valley Shire Councillors resolved on Wednesday June 15, to review all existing and expired alcohol- free zones (AFZ) across the region when it came to light there were a number of expired AFZs and some signage had not been removed.
Councillors endorsed staff's ability to review the need for all existing and expired AFZs and seek to bring them into line with the same expiry dates.
This required existing AFZs to be cancelled and re-established simultaneously. The areas would be subject to consultation with police, the community and stakeholders, as well as further council resolutions to support the cancellation and establishment of the zones.
Meanwhile, a proposed AFZ and alcohol-prohibited area (APA) on the corner of Gipps and Bega Streets in Bega has caused some controversy in the community after council received a request from Club Bega to "address anti-social behaviour in the vicinity of its licensed premises".
The proposed location of the AFZ covers an area of road and car park, while the proposed location of the APA is a parcel of council land, known as the Willow Tree Reserve
CEO of Katungul Aboriginal Corporation Regional Health and Community Services Kayeleen Brown said, "historically the Willow Tree parcel of land has been a well-known gathering area for the Aboriginal community" and she was concerned about some of the language used in the proposal.
"There's some language that can be interpreted or implied, but where is the evidence of that? Is that just an assumption, have these people been charged for disorderly or public nuisance?
"Are they allegations or just an assumption that they can see people gathering so that's considered disorderly behaviour or anti-social behaviour?" she said.
Dave Mitchell from Club Bega said he had witnessed numerous occasions where police and ambulance were called to address violence in the area.
He said the site had been a problem for a number of years, but that it had escalated further in the past two years, prompting the request to council.
"Our staff have been harassed, we've had cars damaged and we've seen incidents of alcohol-fuelled violence happen there first hand," he said.
"Some of our customers are also being harassed. We had to escort an Aboriginal Elder woman from the club to her car because she was scared of them," he said.
Mr Mitchell said the alleged violence had not been caused by patrons of venues in the area, but rather by those gathering at the Willow Tree and at the car park on Gipps St.
When ACM spoke to Ms Brown she said she had not been informed of police presenting there. She said some of the people gathering at that area were likely experiencing homelessness and dealing with the compounding effects of hardship.
"Drug and alcohol abuse is an issue that affects everybody, but obviously its compounded more when people are homeless or don't have access to resources and tools to improve their quality of life. So what are we doing as a community or services, when we know that that's the issue?"
Ms Brown was concerned about the lack of consultation with community services in the area, particularly with Katungul, which provides culturally appropriate health care to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
"Where's the consultation with the Aboriginal community? Particularly key Aboriginal services to look at a solution around the issue they're experiencing - because obviously this has been proposed because there is an identified issue. We haven't come together as community services to look at how we're going to support these people," she said.
She said for those who might not have access to technology, the opportunity to have someone communicate that information in a culturally appropriate way should have been considered before the proposal was disseminated.
"We know that IT and online communications is not effective for Aboriginal communities, we talk about yarning circles and the importance of narrative and sitting down and having a yarn, but it feels that that's totally been missed in this proposal.
"We know most of those people impacted are Aboriginal people," she said.
"We don't want these people being charged, getting fines that they can't afford, and further deteriorating their mental health."
Ms Brown said a better solution for the community would been to call a meeting and have a community action plan that would involve community services organisations and the police.
"Until we've come together and identified the cohort that we're working with - we need to have better info to know how we can support these community members rather than just displacing them.
"I think the historical factors of that area have always been know as well, so when we talk about traditional owners and cultural heritage and the importance of Aboriginal place, I just feel that that's been overlooked in this process - the acknowledgement the importance of that area has been missed," she said.
Council opened its public feedback period on the new proposed AFZ and APZ at Gipps and Bega Streets and at the Willow Tree Reserve in Bega on May 20.
A council spokesperson said, "public consultation is an important part of the process when considering the introduction of an alcohol-free zone."
"A Have Your Say on this proposal was publicly promoted via a media release and on our website. The local Police, Bega Local Aboriginal Land Council and nearby liquor licensees were also informed and encouraged to provide feedback.
"Once the feedback is reviewed, staff will undertake further consultation with the local police before a report is prepared for Council for a final decision," the spokesperson said.
To have your say on the proposal please email council@begavalley.nsw.gov.au. Submissions close Sunday, June 19.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
