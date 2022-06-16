Survey on Sapphire Coast's shark management program

The NSW Department of Primary Industries is inviting feedback on the suite of shark mitigation measures along the Sapphire Coast, as a part of the current Shark Management Program.
The program aims to increase protection for NSW beachgoers, with minimal harm to sharks and other wildlife.
To provide feedback, a short survey is available online: https://bit.ly/3mThkrq.
For more on the Shark Management Program, visit www.sharksmart.nsw.gov.au
