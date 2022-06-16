What's On in the Bega Valley this week

The Twyford in Merimbula will play host to 'The Bendoc Philharmonic' - violin soloist Jonathon Glonek - on Sunday, June 19 at 2.30pm in the Hall as he performs the fiendishly difficult 24 Caprices by Niccolo Paganini. This performance of the 24 Caprices - considered one of the hardest works and biggest challenges for a solo violinist - will be a rare treat for classical music fans. For information and bookings visit thetwyford.com.au or call 6495 7435.

