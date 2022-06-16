What's On in the Bega Valley this week

Carp St History
June 18
Free walks along Carp Street, highlighting the fascinating history of the town, are being conducted jointly by South Coast History Society and Bega Valley Historical Society at 9.30am on the third Saturday of the month until August. This weekend's walk leaves outside Khai's Restaurant (opposite The Reject Shop). Inquiries 0448 160 852.
Winter Fair
June 18
A huge day and night of community, fun, music, delicious food and more from 10am until 4pm inside and around Quaama School of Arts Hall. Market stalls, talented musicians, engaging performers, talks and presentations from local community groups. There will be cooking, flora arranging, and clowning competitions too.
Best of Akmal
June 18
Akmal will be performing his comedy show at the Bega Valley Civic Centre 8-9.30pm. Akmal Saleh is an Egyptian Australian comedian and actor who has been doing comedy in Australia since the 1990s. He will be doing a best of show, bringing all the comedic gold selected from his lengthy 25 year career. Tickets $49.90, book at trybooking.com/events/landing/888875.
Hash House Harriers
June 18
Meet Saturday June 18 at 2pm, at Mirador Ridge Estate, corner of Mirador Dr and Whipbird Way. Join in the bush walk/run and bring a chair if you wish for afterwards. Contact Peter Matthey 0408 289 562.
Eden Market
June 18
Head along to the community market at the Uniting Church garden on Chandos Street in Eden from 9am - 1pm to enjoy live music, leather goods, bric-a-brac, clothes, handmade soaps, books, antiques, crafts and more.
Paganini's 24 Caprices
June 19
The Twyford in Merimbula will play host to 'The Bendoc Philharmonic' - violin soloist Jonathon Glonek - on Sunday, June 19 at 2.30pm in the Hall as he performs the fiendishly difficult 24 Caprices by Niccolo Paganini. This performance of the 24 Caprices - considered one of the hardest works and biggest challenges for a solo violinist - will be a rare treat for classical music fans. For information and bookings visit thetwyford.com.au or call 6495 7435.
The Box Show
June 24
In the hands of Junkyard Beats, ordinary household items are transformed into extraordinary musical instruments and unwanted junk comes alive in exciting and surprising ways. The Box Show excites the imagination of children and adults alike. Follow four characters during their daily activities in a world made of cardboard boxes and junk. Presented by South East Arts and supported by Create NSW Regional Touring Fund at the Bega Civic Centre. Tickets $10-30, book at events.humanitix.com/the-box-show.
