Weekend football draws for Far South Coast

Following the long weekend break, teams return to the field for round seven of Group 16 rugby league this weekend.
On Saturday, June 18, Batemans Bay will host Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs in first grade at 3pm, while the Snowy River Bears will travel down to the coast to tackle the Sea Eagles at the Tathra Country Club from 2.30pm.
Advertisement
Then on Sunday, June 19, Moruya hosts Eden and Bega will play Bombala at the Bega Rec Ground, both first grade fixtures kicking off at 2.30pm.
In reserve grade, Eden has a bye, but the Bay Tigers play the Bulldogs and Tathra plays Snowy River on Saturday, with the Roosters and Blue Heelers on Sunday. All reserve grades games have a 1pm kickoff.
In ladies league tag, Batemans Bay will take on Merimbula-Pambula Saturday, Tathra plays Snowy River on Saturday and the Bega Chicks host Bombala High Heelers Sunday, all from 12pm.
Group 16 first grade ladder: Bombala 11, Bega 10, Tathra 10, Batemans Bay 5, Eden 5, Snowy River 4, Merimbula-Pambula 4, Moruya 3, Narooma 0.
Group 16 is holding a minor rugby league carnival at the Bega Rec Ground and athletics fields this Saturday, June 18.
Junior players from all Group 16 clubs ranging from under 7s to under 16s will be taking part.
First games for the day begin at 9am with finals at 4pm. Full schedule available via the Group 16 Minor Ruby League Facebook page.
Sapphire Coast AFL also returns to the field this weekend, with all senior games being played Saturday, June 18.
Tathra will take on Narooma A at Lawrence Park, with Pambula hosting Narooma B. The Merimbula Diggers will take on the Bega Bombers at Berrambool Oval, and Eden faces up against Bermagui on the Eden Football Ground. Ball up on all senior men's games at 2.30pm.
Eden and Bermagui will also match up in the women's competition from 1pm Saturday. Bega and Tathra women have a bye.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.