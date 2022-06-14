Tathra Mountain Bike Festival boasts successful event with funds to go towards trail maintenance

Mountain bikers from across the region showed up for the Tathra Mountain Bike Festival at the Tathra Beach Country Club on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 of June.
President of the Tathra Mountain Bike Club Chris Pittolo said the track was dry and rode really well both days of the event.
"We got lucky that all the trails are all on the north-east side of the hill so they were a bit sheltered from the wind.
"The conditions at the Country Club were really blowy and pretty cold and unpleasant, but on the trails it was pretty good," he said.
Temperatures were mild both days with temperatures not rising above 16 degrees.
Mr Pittolo said the club was satisfied by the successful event and that funds raised would go towards maintenance of the trail to carry out tasks such as brush cutting, rebuilding features, drainage, and upgrades.
The Tathra Essential Energy Lap it Up 5km course was held for younger or less experienced riders. The trail involved some of the easier trails at the bottom of the trail network, with some short climbs part of Anchors Away mountain bike trial.
The overall male winner was Lukas Kempff, who also took out the U15 males. Second was Ben Rosenbaum who also took out the senior males. Third was Kevin Nichols who placed second in the senior males.
The overall female winner was Antje Kempff, who also took out the U17 females. Second was Poppy Mitchell who took out the U13 females, and third was Michelle Mitchell who took out the senior females.
The main event was the Tathra Beach and Bike five hour race where riders took on the lap-based cross-country race on some of the best trails the region has to offer. Some competitors were solo riders and others took on the 10km loop track relay-style.
First place in the solo male and in the overall category was Scott Chancellor who did 13 laps overall and finished at 14:16:35. His first lap was his fastest at 22:18mins.
Second overall was won by male pair winners Luca George and Bailey George. Third place was won by Callum McNamara, who placed second in the solo male.
The solo female category was won by Bev Anderson followed by Carly Bexterman in second and Monika Muschal in third place.
There were prizes drawn on on the day thanks to local businesses such as Tathra tourism vendors, cafes, and restaurants.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
