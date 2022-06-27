Bega District News
Longstocking Brewery launches winter Wednesdays - woodfired pizzas, live music and family games

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated June 28 2022 - 4:30am, first published June 27 2022 - 11:00pm
Longstocking Brewery owners Peter Caldwell and Joey Cunningham launch an evening of live music, games, food and drink for the whole community to enjoy. Photo: Amandine Ahrens

With most people retreating indoors over the winter period, Longstocking Brewery owners Peter Caldwell and Joey Cunningham are hoping to entice them back out with a mid-week night of entertainment.

