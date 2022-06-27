Longstocking Brewery launches winter Wednesdays - woodfired pizzas, live music and family games

With most people retreating indoors over the winter period, Longstocking Brewery owners Peter Caldwell and Joey Cunningham are hoping to entice them back out with a mid-week night of entertainment.
The family-friendly evening each Wednesday has been designed to suit people's mid-week lifestyles, with happy hour beginning when people knock off at 4.30pm and the evening coming to an end around 8pm.
"We're not going to close over winter like so many places do, we need to create a space where visitors and locals who want to come out can get together," Ms Cunningham said.
Ms Cunningham said they have designed the evening to include heaters to keep everyone warm while they socialise.
"The night offers free music and a nice warm and cosy place where you can listen to music, play some games and have a drink," she said.
Mr Caldwell said they decided to open up for another night of the week to give locals another opportunity and place to get together during the winter season.
"We always made the business about our community. Visitors are great, but we wanted to include this extra night of entertainment for the locals and so far it seems to have turned into a family event," he said.
Live music starts from 5pm and finishes at 8pm, performed by Bennsong and his impressive repertoire of songs.
Mr Caldwell said on every table there will be a pamphlet of Bennsong's list - which includes 1000 songs!
"All the guests can request a song they like from his list, which is kind of like a live jukebox," he said.
Mr Caldwell said there will also be a variety of board games for people to pick up and have a go at.
The other drawcards for the evening include woodfired pizzas, a badge draw, a meat tray raffle supplied by Tura Mastercut Meats and happy hour from 4.30-6.30pm.
Longstocking Brewery's other dedicated days of entertainment include Thursday night trivia, Friday night live music, Saturday afternoon board games and Sunday afternoon live music.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
