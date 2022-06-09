What can I say about the Bega Hospital as I am now on the cusp of my recovery? Tears well up as I think about how they have guided me back from a perilous position to health. Whether cleaning staff, doctors, catering, nursing - everyone has treated me with sensitivity, with professionalism and a warmth far beyond what one could hope for. Truly the local community can deservedly be proud of those who care for them and protect them. Thank you!