Bega's Bert Deacon on target at National Skeet Championships

Carrying all that metal, local shooter Bert Deacon should be bent over under the load!
The long term member of Bega Gun Club recently attended the National Skeet Championships at the Wagga Wagga shooting complex.
As can be seen, it proved to be a very successful trip with Bert collecting seven medals in C Grade, including the Overall C Grade Championship gold.
Other medals included:- 1st C Grade 28 gauge, 2nd 410 Gauge, 1st 20 gauge, 2nd C Grade skeet, 1st in Champion of Champions shoot, C 100T doubles.
All events were shot over 100 targets, an indication of the quality of shooting required to win an event.
Bert did himself and his club proud with a magnificent effort against shooters from all over Australia.
