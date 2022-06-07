Pambula's Kyle Tucker boots 11 in dominating performance against Tathra

The Pambula Panthers had a grand weekend at home in the Sapphire Coast AFL, defeating Tathra 23.18 (156) to 5.2 (32).
The Panthers already led 51-0 by quarter time and never let up on their domination of the Sea Eagles.
Advertisement
Kyle Tucker was the destroyer, kicking 11 goals for the home side, while Sam Grant and Justin Pilgrim kicked three apiece.
Doug Stubbs slotted four majors for the Sea Eagles.
In Bermagui, Sebastian Hannebury kicked 14 goals for the Breakers in their one-sided contest against Bega. Rocco Lagana added support with a further four as Bermagui defeated the Bombers 23.10 (148) to 4.3 (27).
Meanwhile at Berrambool Oval, Merimbula held its own against competition leader Narooma A in the first quarter, 1.3 (9) to 1.0 (6) up over the Lions.
However the Diggers went missing in the second as the Lions shifted up a few gears, kicking nine goals and heading into the major break with a comfortable lead.
While Merimbula made the second half a more even contest, the damage had been done, the final score Narooma A 13.4 (82) defeating Merimbula 5.3 (33).
Narooma B forfeited to Eden.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.