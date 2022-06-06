South Coast Gig Guide, June 7-13

Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change due to the varied nature of COVID restrictions. If in doubt check with the venue.
Red Pepper Jazz at Main Bar, Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm. Free entry.
Advertisement
Merimbula's 40th Annual Jazz Festival! Ticketed sessions at Twyford Hall, Lakeview Hotel, Merimbula RSL & Club Sapphire. 5pm-11pm. Half Day Session Pass to all venues $50. Full Day Session Pass to all venues $60. Buy your pass at any of the venues.
The Hoops at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm. Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Howlin' Mitch at Camel Rock Brewery, Bermagui. 5pm-8pm
Madhava at Sweetwater, Central Tilba. 6.30pm-9pm
Lisa Richards 'Waiting to Fly' at Murrah Hall, Murrah.7pm-10pm. Tickets via Humanitix
Open Mic Night at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Loose Change at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Vinyl Rain at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm
Merimbula's 40th Annual Jazz Festival! Ticketed sessions at Twyford Hall, Lakeview Hotel, Merimbula RSL & Club Sapphire. 12pm-11pm. Half Day Session Pass to all venues $50. Full Day Session Pass to all venues $60. Buy your pass at any of the venues.
StreetFest presents free live music on Market Street! 1.30pm: The Sugarants, 2.45pm: Cherie Glanville & the Roger Clark Quartet, 4pm: The Chordroys, 5.15pm The Scaramouche.
Sharp with Madhava at Valliant Coffee Caravan Garden, Cobargo. 10am-2pm
Jerelyn Cooper on the porch at The Australasia, Eden. 11am-2pm
Val Moogz at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30-3.30pm
Matt Dent at Club Narooma, Narooma. 2pm-5pm
Benji and The Saltwater Sound System at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Ash Grunwald w /Special Guests Jack Biillmann & Jakob Poyner at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 4pm-7pm. Tickets via Oztix.
Leroy Macqueen at Dulcies Cottage, Merimbula. 4pm-7pm
Advertisement
Ride The Wind at Mal's Pizza Bite, Bega. 5.30pm-8.30pm
Lisa Richards 'Waiting to Fly' at Nethercote Hall, Nethercote.7pm-10pm. Tickets via Eventbrite.
Roger Clark Quartet with Cherie Glanville at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm. Free entry.
Merimbula's 40th Annual Jazz Festival! Ticketed sessions at Twyford Hall, Lakeview Hotel, Merimbula RSL & Club Sapphire. 12pm-midnight. Half Day Session Pass to all venues $50. Full Day Session Pass to all venues $60. Buy your pass at any of the venues.
Stick Whack at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Mojo at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30-3.30pm
Advertisement
Klaus Tietz at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1pm-4pm
Sunday Session with Bodhi Turner at The River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 1pm-4pm
Candelo Blues Club's Jam with host act Divine Devilles with Dave Blanken at Top Pub Pambula. 1pm-4pm. Bookings essential. 6495 6012. $5 cover charge at the door. U16s free
Sarah McLaine Quartet at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Benji and The Saltwater Sound System at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Robin Simpson at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Advertisement
Alice Williams at Cobargo Pub, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
Jazz Hatters Party hosted by the Down South Jazz Club at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula, featuring a selection of Trad Jazz bands. 11am-4pm
Richard Lawson at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1pm-4pm
Red Pepper Jazz at Main Bar, Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change due to the varied nature of COVID restrictions.
For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.