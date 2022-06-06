RISE Program to lift skills, mental strength of junior rugby league players on Far South Coast

Specialist coaching coupled with personal development is at the core of a new rugby league program that took off on the Far South Coast this weekend.
The NSWRL RISE Rugby League Development Program had its first session at Bega Recreation Ground on Sunday with an enthusiastic group of around 13 under 13 players - girls and boys.
Advertisement
RISE stands for Respect, Involve, Socialise and Evolve said program manager for Group 16 Peter Rheinberger.
"It's getting these talented young players involved, making better decisions about themselves, and setting them up if they're aspiring to go further into the NRL or NRLW.
"It's not only about improving the skills of the game, but bettering themselves and giving back to their communities."
Rheinberger said the first day of the program, which will run across five sessions throughout the season, was "really pleasing".
"They really enjoyed it. It's teaching them the right techniques but also making it fun."
RISE Academy manager Adam Perry - a former Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs player - was on hand to take the group through a number of drills.
Perry said the program was designed to provide league players from Under 13s to Under 15s specialised training and education "through a holistic rugby league development experience".
"I am really excited to see the start of the RISE program in NSW," Perry said.
"It is a great opportunity not just for players in that 13-15-year age group but also for coaches to grow and develop their skills that can then be filtered down into the Community Rugby League clubs across the state.
"It is important that we provide an accessible pathway for all our players and coaches to be able to foster the growth of the NSWRL pathways system."
Key areas of the player development program include technical and tactical development, physical development, and socio-emotional development.
Rheinberger said an important element of RISE was the inclusion of the Life-Fit program, a collaboration with Griffith University's School of Applied Psychology to help young players develop socio-emotional skills to help them tackle life's challenges, and receive personalised support from qualified psychologists.
Advertisement
"And it's not all about the players - it's for the coaches as well, to take back these drills and spread the message back through their clubs."
The current RISE program will continue with sessions in Narooma and Bega through the current Group 16 season, with a plan to expand it to 14-and-15-year-olds in subsequent years.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Advertisement
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.