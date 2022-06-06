Sapphire Coast features on Tooheys New limited edition State of Origin beer can

This week's NRL State of Origin game has a certain Sapphire Coast flavour with the launch of a commemorative Tooheys New beer can design.
Although Bega's Dale Finucane was not named in the Blues squad to play game one on Wednesday night, Sapphire Coast will still be represented thanks to a collaboration between NSW Blues major sponsor Tooheys New and artist Kentaro Yoshida.
Tooheys New has released a limited edition can for the State of Origin season, designed by the Sydney artist and featuring footy-inspired illustrations and images of NSW towns and landmarks.
Among them is the Sapphire Coast and a distinctive humpback whale tail.
The logo takes pride of place just below the Big Banana.
Tooheys New has also teamed up with Australian punk acts, These New South Whales, to create The New Anthem, paying tribute to the state of NSW this State of Origin season.
"We loved writing this stonkin' anthem to celebrate the state of NSW and the State of Origin! Up the mighty blues! See you at the Bogey Hole!" said These New South Whales band member Jamie Timony.
Tooheys New has been the official beer partner of The Blues since 2018.
"Now we can celebrate together in person again, Blues supporters will be cheering on their team at every pub across the state, so it's only right to pay tribute to NSW with a song," said Lion brand director Chris Allan.
"Whether they're watching at home or out with mates, we know this tune is going to be belted out by fans throughout the season, so cheers to The Blues and the state."
Watch the video clip of The New Anthem here
