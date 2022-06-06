Tathra, Eden score clean sweeps in Group 16 footy

Bega's first grade had a successful trip to Jindabyne on Sunday, defeating Snowy River on their home turf 36-6.
It wasn't as sweet a road trip for the reserve grade Roosters though, who went down 46-0 to the Bears.
In other first grade games, Eden defeated Batemans Bay 40-16, and Tathra travelled to Pambula and was too good for the Bulldogs, 56-16.
For the Sea Eagles, Dylan Campbell scored two tries, while Ryan Galeano also crossed twice.
Callum Bower-Scott's boot was on point, slotting seven conversions as well as a penalty goal.
Narooma's first grade side, reeling from a number of injuries from last week as well as several players with COVID, had to forfeit to Bombala.
Meanwhile, the reserve grade Sea Eagles also had a great win, defeating Merimbula-Pambula 32-22, while Eden's reserve grade defeated Batemans Bay 22-14 in the battle of the Tigers.
In ladies league-tag games, the Bega Chicks made it a clean sweep of the long road trip, 38-0 over Snowy River, Tathra also went three from three with a 34-0 win over the Bulldogs, as did Eden with a 22-16 victory over Batemans Bay.
Narooma's She-Devils had a great day out against the previously-undefeated competition leaders the Bombala High Heelers 10-8.
All teams now get to enjoy a break for the June long weekend and will regroup for round seven on June 18-19.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
