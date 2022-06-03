Getting the BAAD Band back together

Bega is getting the band back together - the BAAD Band that is.
The Bega District Band is inviting learner musicians of all ages and abilities to join the Bega All Ages Development (BAAD) Band as it recommences rehearsals following a COVID-induced pause.
BAAD Band was first launched in 2019 and had a very successful first year with more than 20 members regularly attending rehearsals, playing range of instruments including brass, strings, woodwind and percussion.
The year culminated in a very well received joint concert with Canberra Brass at the Bega Commemorative Civic Centre as part of Bega District Band's 120th birthday celebrations.
Conducted by Candy McVeity, whose experience in both music performance and education ensure a fun and supportive learning environment, the focus of BAAD band is musical skills development.
Musicians from the Bega District Band also form part of the group to help guide less experienced players through the music.
This strategy of having experienced players embedded in the beginner band means the learners can tackle more interesting and complex music than would otherwise be possible and allows the players to experience the power of a full-band sound.
Bega District Band member Jane Woolacott, who plays in the BAAD band alongside two of her sons, said BAAD Band provided a pathway for learners to develop the skills they need to progress to the senior bands in the Bega Valley.
"Learning an instrument has so many benefits for both social and mental development, and along the way, we hope that playing in a band will become a life-long habit".
BAAD Band rehearses on Mondays, starting June 6, 5.30-6.30pm at the Bega District Band Hall on Canning St, Bega.
For more information about joining BAAD Band, contact Jane Woolacott on 0409 076 140.
