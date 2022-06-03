Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Getting the BAAD Band back together

June 3 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Experienced musicians help mentor less experienced players in the Bega All Ages Development Band. Photo: Supplied

Bega is getting the band back together - the BAAD Band that is.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.