Community input sought on Cobargo bridge renewal

An information session will be held next week in Cobargo for the community to have input into the proposed landscaping and site rehabilitation plans for the Murrabrine Bridge renewal project.
Council's project manager, Andrew Stewart, said with Stage 1 of the project nearing completion and Stage 2, including the demolition of the old bridge, about to commence, the session was an opportunity for the community to be involved in post-construction activities.
Advertisement
"We'll be sharing options for completing the surrounding site, including the selection of additional proposed plant species, along with ways the community can be involved beyond the life of the project.
"It will be an opportunity to ask questions and have input to the final plans.
"The landscape and site rehabilitation plans prepared by landscape architect Penny Green include a range of options for beautification of the area including future sculpture locations and possibilities for a mural wall on the northern bridge abutment."
Mr Stewart said the information session would coincide with the start of Stage 2 of the project.
"The existing bridge is scheduled for demolition during June," Mr Stewart said.
"As part of that work we'll be managing the traffic change over to the new bridge and relocating the water main currently hosted on the existing bridge.
"At this stage the project is on schedule for completion by mid-November 2022."
The information session with be held on Wednesday, June 8, at the Cobargo School of Arts from 3.30-4.30pm.
The construction of the new Murrabrine Bridge is funded through round one of the Fixing Country Bridges Program - a $500million NSW government program enabling councils to replace hundreds of ageing timber bridges and better connect regional and rural communities - as well as funding from the Australian government Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications.
For more information about the Murrabrine Bridge renewal project, click here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.