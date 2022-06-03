Bega District News
Body of man missing from Bermagui found at Murrah

Updated June 3 2022 - 12:37am, first published 12:36am
Police found the 64-year-old man's body at Murrah just after 8am on Friday, June 3.

The body of a man from the Far South Coast has been found almost 24 hours after he went missing.

