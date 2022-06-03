Body of man missing from Bermagui found at Murrah

The body of a man from the Far South Coast has been found almost 24 hours after he went missing.
The 64-year-old man was last seen leaving his home in Bermagui about 11am on Thursday, June 2.
Advertisement
"He was reported missing when he failed to return home and officers attached to South Coast Police District commenced an investigation into his whereabouts," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"Following inquiries, the man was located deceased at Honeymoon Ridge, Murrah, about 8.15am on Friday, June 3.
"The circumstances surrounding his death are not being treated as suspicious."
NSW Police will prepare a report for the information of the Coroner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.