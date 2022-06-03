What's On in the Bega Valley this week

Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase
June 3
Enjoy the best of the 2022 Sydney Comedy Festival live on stage for two hours of hard-hitting laughter. Club Sapphire Merimbula from 8.30pm, tickets on sale via stickytickets.com.au.
Snow gear sale
June 4
Vinnies Bega is holding its popular annual winter snow gear sale with plenty of seconds from the snowfields' gear hire outlets. Vinnies car park, 10am - 2pm.
Save the Koalas
June 4
Learn to weave
June 4
This bushfire recovery funded workshop is open to people from Quaama and surrounding districts. Work with members of the Bega Valley Textile group to learn basic weaving on a rigid heddle loom. From 9.30am till 2pm at Quaama School of Arts Hall. Bookings essential, call 0437 263 128 or quaamarenewalprojects@gmail.com. Free of charge, with materials and lunch supplied.
Candelo Markets
June 5
A great atmosphere with plenty of food and coffee on offer, roaming musicians and entertainers, a wide variety of stalls including everything from livestock and plants, to bric a brac, books, new and recycled clothing. Sunday 8am - 12pm at Candelo Sportsground.
CWA group meet
June 6
CWA branches from Batemans Bay to Eden are reminded the Far South Coast Group council meeting is on Monday, June 6, 9.30am for 10am start at Cobargo branch rooms. Check to see what your local branch is doing this year for centenary celebrations.
Bega VIEW Club
June 9
Bega VIEW club will meet for its June lunch next Thursday at the Grand Hotel Bega, 11.15am for 11.30. Call Lyn by 6pm Monday, June 6, on 6492 1631, for information or to book. This month's guest speaker will be Nelleke Gorton, who will speak on her role as a judge in the CWA.
FSC Birdwatchers
June 9
The next meeting of the Far South Coast Birdwatchers club will be held at the Uniting Church Hall, Merimbula, at 7.30pm next Thursday. Guest speaker will be Katie Oxenham, an ecologist with the NSW NPWS. More details of club activities at www.fscb.org.au.
Jazz Festival
June 10-13
Celebrate the 40th Merimbula Jazz Festival over the long weekend. Six venues and a packed line-up of musicians. There is a style of jazz on offer for any audience. Full program and details at merimbulajazz.org.au.
