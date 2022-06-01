Autumn fishing conditions a blessing for Sapphire Coast anglers

Following the difficult COVID years, MBGLAC was once again able to enjoy its magnificent annual seafood dinner at the clubhouse.
Fully booked and catered to by Sapphire Coast Eats, together with local oysters and club-caught fresh ocean flathead plus gorgeous Australian prawns, what can be said apart from that an outstanding evening was had by all.
It's now time to make bookings for the Merimbula Open scheduled for the Queen's Birthday Weekend 11-13 June.
Entry is available through the club's website www.mbglac.com.au.
The convergence of currents and migration patens is seeing lovely 30kg plus yellowfin tuna now off Bermagui and bluefin tuna now off Mallacoota.
All should arrive off Merimbula where bait fish are prolific in time for an extraordinary tournament.
Fishing for the club's annual dinner showed us that ocean flathead are a bit patchy but available off Tura Headland and Bournda Island at depths of 20-22 fathoms. Out from Kianinny and to the north off Cowdrys are also good spots for flathead.
Good snapper and a few morwong remain on the bite along our local reefs; White Rock, Long Point, Haycock, Lennards Island, Boyds Tower reef and Mowarry.
There are Australian salmon, tailor and calamari off the headlands and the Merimbula Fishing Platform.
Salmon frequent the beaches at Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings. Fish the top of the tide using gang hooked pilchards for bait.
Downstream of the Merimbula bridge good Australian salmon, tailor and trevally are available. Best at change of tide using pumped nippers and soft plastics.
No shortage of good size tailor in the Top Lake together with an occasional kingfish. Chase the birds and try silver spinners.
The winter run of Australian salmon together with tailor continues in the Pambula River, best results trolling small soft plastics up from near the entrance.
Around the Mogareeka Bridge try for Australian salmon and tailor. Some lovely bream and trevally are available up river from the bridge, using pumped nippers.
The club will be open on Friday, June 3, from 6pm. Visitors are very welcome.
