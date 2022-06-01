Bega Woodies invite community to open day, seek new members

The Bega Woodies, also known as Bega District Woodcraft Association, are holding an open day on June 18, hoping to showcase their activities and attract some new members.
Bega Woodies began as an informal group in the 1980s, with people sharing a common interest in woodwork gathering regularly in each other's sheds.
The group was later incorporated and have been operating from a purpose-built workshop behind Tarraganda Hall since 2007, utilising their skills and equipment to work on both personal projects and community focused activities.
Open to women and juniors as well as men, exchanging ideas and information to help members build their skills, the group enjoy creating practical and artistic objects.
Woodturning, furniture making and restoration, box making, routing and carving are all undertaken by the group, using a variety of hand tools as well as sophisticated machinery.
The community is invited to head along to the open day on Saturday, June 18, to have a look, check out some demonstrations and a chat to current members.
There are currently about 20 members, with the private club having seen a drop in numbers throughout the COVID pandemic.
The Woodies have a commitment to the Bega Valley community to engage in projects that provide no cost or low cost products to be used by charitable groups.
Most recently the group donated a blanket box to Can Assist for its annual raffle, raising over $2000, and other projects have included outdoor furniture for schools and South East Regional Hospital.
The open day will be held from 10am-1pm on Saturday, June 18 at 1346 Tarraganda Lane, behind the hall and fire shed.
Two free events are also coming up on July 23 and August 20 from midday to 3pm, where attendees will have the opportunity to make a chopping board, box or a BYO project.
All genders and abilities are welcome. To register please visit: http://events.humantix.com/woodies-time or contact Sarah Davis on: 0497 612 791.
Woodies membership is $104 per year. For more information please contact president Richard Dunlevie on: 0438 068 762.
