Community Recycling Stations for 'problem waste' installed at Bega Valley Shire libraries

An innovative approach to community recycling means it is now possible to drop off a range of household problem waste while popping into your local library.
Community Recycling Stations (CRS) are now installed at all Bega Valley Shire libraries, where items such as smoke detectors, mobile phones, batteries and printer cartridges can be dropped off for recycling.
Council's waste education and project officer, Rebecca Bruce said the free recycling service offers an easy way for people to drop off problem waste.
"Recycling has now become part of our everyday lives, so it makes sense to combine it with easy-to-reach, everyday locations," Ms Bruce said.
"Libraries offer so much more than a book service-they've become community hubs, so it's great to be adding household problem waste recycling to their list of services.
"The library staff have been really supportive in accommodating the new service and they are happy to answer any questions."
Ms Bruce said the stations can accept smoke detectors, mobile phones and accessories, batteries (AA, A, C and D size - no lithium), and print cartridges from home inkjet printers (no laser printer cartridges).
"Having problem waste held within our landfill cell is something we want to avoid, so it's important this kind of waste is diverted and processed, going from problem waste to commodity.
"Household batteries for example, are recycled into metals like zinc, manganese and steel ready for reuse in many industries, and inkjet cartridges can end up being used to make anything from pens to washing machines, bitumen and synthetic wood.
"If you have any of these common household problem waste items sitting around at home, bag them up and bring them in next time you're heading to the library."
Community Recycling Stations are located in the Bega, Tura Beach, Eden and Bermagui libraries.
A Community Recycling Centre is also located at the Merimbula Waste Transfer Station, where larger items like gas bottles, fire extinguishers and car batteries can be dropped off for free.
This project is a NSW Environment Protection Authority Waste Less Recycle More initiative funded from the waste levy.
For more information on community recycling in the Bega Valley, go to: https://begavalley.nsw.gov.au/services/community-recycling-centre
