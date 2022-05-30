Winter is here! Powerful cold front hits South Coast with 20-50cm snow fall predicted for mountains

Get the fires stoked and the warm clothes out because winter is here a day early.
On Monday, May 30, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for a powerful cold front, bringing damaging winds, snow and showers to the South Coast for the coming days.
Advertisement
The Bureau said the main impacts will be strong to damaging winds, low-level snow, below-average temperatures and showers.
Much of the South Coast felt the cold weather in the morning, with Bega recording 0.9 degrees in the early hours of Monday morning.
The sudden snap of cold however was a sharp contrast to Thursday, May 26 which boasted a warm day of 20.7 degrees, with Monday's maximum temperature recorded at 11.1 degrees.
Meanwhile in the Snowy Mountains snow has already begun to fall, with resorts like Perisher, Thredbo and Charlotte Pass posting videos of snow to their social media sites.
Snow-lovers will be excited about the prospective snow dumps, with the official ski season opening in less than two weeks.
It is predicted the coldest air will move over the region on Tuesday with significant snow accumulations on Alpine peaks of 20-50cm likely, along with blizzard conditions.
Therefore Bega Valley residents ought to consider driving carefully on the Brown Mountain and on the highway to Cooma as conditions may be icy.
The Bureau is recommending communities stay up to date with the latest Bureau warnings through the Bureau's website and BOM Weather app and follow the advice of emergency services.
Weatherzone has predicted Bega Valley is likely to receive showers, especially near the Victorian border.
Overnight temperatures are predicted to fall between 3 and 8 degrees with daytime temperatures staying chilly at 10 to 16 degrees.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.