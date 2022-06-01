Panthers roar in SCAFL round 6

Pambula dominated the weekend's round six of Sapphire Coast AFL action.
The Panthers travelled to Bega where they kicked 31.15 (201) while keeping the Bombers grounded at 3.4 (22).
Pambula's Tom Hammond did the most damage, kicking eight majors.
He was supported by Lachlan Small with five, Justin Pilgrim with four and Jake Taylor and Kyle Tucker with three apiece.
Also kicking five goals for his side was Bermagui's Sebastian Hannebery on the way to the Breakers' 11.14 (80) to 6.8 (44) win over Narooma Lions B.
In the weekend's other senior men's game Tathra was defeated at home by Merimbula, 16.16 (112) to 4.3 (27).
Eden forfeited to Narooma A.
Meanwhile, in the women's SCAFL games, Tathra thumped Bega 15.9 (99) to 0, and Bermagui took maximum points with Eden forfeiting.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
