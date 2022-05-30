Emotional day for Bulldogs, Tigers as Merimbula-Pambula notches first win for season

The Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs defeated Eden 37-14 at the weekend on an emotional and challenging day.
It was the first win for the season for the Bulldogs' first grade, but it saw coach Daniel Cronk injured in the first 10 minutes.
And while the club said Luke Rixon had his best game of the year so far, he injured his leg while scoring a try in the second half.
"It was an emotional win for the club as we paid tribute to the passing of our dear Joan McGuire," the Bulldogs posted on their Facebook page.
"Joan was present at the birth of our football club back in 1980. She was also present for the birth of some of the Bulldogs favourite sons, namely Jack and Charlie McGuire, her grandsons.
"[She was] known affectionately as Auntie Joan to all of us who played during her many years with the Bulldogs in the '80s and '90s."
It was also an emotional day for the Tigers, with both clubs pausing for a minute's silence at the Eden sportsground ahead of the first grade game to mark the passing of club stalwart Pat Robin.
In other first grade games, Bega Roosters defeated Tathra 26-18, Bombala was too strong on home turf with a 38-4 victory over Moruya, and Batemans Bay had a successful road trip to Narooma, defeating the Devils 20-16.
The weekend's scorelines saw Bombala leap into first spot on the Group 16 ladder. However, Bega - in second spot - has a game in hand after last week's postponed match against Moruya, to be played later in the season.
Rounding out the top four a third of the way into the season are Tathra and Batemans Bay. However, Snowy River Bears and Merimbula-Pambula are nipping at their heels.
Reserve grade saw the tables turned across all three games.
Eden Tigers flipped the script on their visitors, winning 30-20 over the Bulldogs, while Bega went down to Tathra 34-16 and Snowy River Bears were too good for Bombala 44-10.
In ladies league-tag, Bombala's High Heelers bested Snowy River 54-0, Tathra Sea Eagles flew to 12-8 over the Bega Chicks, Eden Tigers defeated Merimbula-Pambula 32-4 and and Narooma was too strong for Batemans Bay 36-6.
