Emotional day for Bulldogs, Tigers as Merimbula-Pambula notches first win for season

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
May 30 2022 - 4:00am
The Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs defeated Eden 37-14 at the weekend on an emotional and challenging day.

