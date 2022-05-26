Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Spiral Gallery launches new exhibition featuring talented South Coast Indigenous artists

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated May 26 2022 - 2:11am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artwork by Jidi Cooper. Photo: supplied

South Coast Indigenous artists are holding an exhibition at Spiral Gallery in Bega from Friday May 27 until Wednesday June 22.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.