Spiral Gallery launches new exhibition featuring talented South Coast Indigenous artists

South Coast Indigenous artists are holding an exhibition at Spiral Gallery in Bega from Friday May 27 until Wednesday June 22.
All are welcome an opening morning tea to meet and greet the artists on Saturday May 28, from 10am until 12pm.
The exhibition features artists: Natalie Bateman, Jidi Cooper, Colleen Dixon, David Dixon, Robben Dixon, Marcus Mundy, Michael Robinson, Alison Simpson, Rachel Smith, Emma Stewart and Alison Walker.
With stunning works - paintings, prints, jewellery and shields, spears and boomerangs. Plus beautiful cards, teas, and honey. With most of the artworks available to purchase.
Spiral Gallery chairperson Diana Stewart said it was a fantastic opportunity to showcase the many talented Indigenous artists living on the South Coast, from Nowra to Eden.
"We had a very successful show a couple of years ago with a lost of artist's work, so we've invited more artists to be in this show and we're really delighted that we can have it in Reconciliation Week," she said.
National Reconciliation Week runs from May 27 until June 3 and explores the pathways to achieving reconciliation in Australia. The 2022 theme is 'Be Brave. Make Change'.
Spiral gallery is located at 47 Church Street and open Monday to Friday from 10am until 4pm, and Saturday from 10am until 1pm.
The exhibition is presented with the financial support of South East Arts.
For enquiries please phone 02 6492 5322.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
