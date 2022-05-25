Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Call for nominations for 2022 Bob Hawke Landcare Award

Updated May 25 2022 - 6:36am, first published 6:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Recognising individual excellence in sustainable agriculture and celebrating landcare, the 2022 Bob Hawke Landcare Award is calling for final nominations for the biennial national award.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.