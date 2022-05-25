Call for nominations for 2022 Bob Hawke Landcare Award

Recognising individual excellence in sustainable agriculture and celebrating landcare, the 2022 Bob Hawke Landcare Award is calling for final nominations for the biennial national award.
Landcare Australia said numerous nominations had already been put forward for landcare champions who inspired others through their involvement in their local landcare group and community.
The winner will be awarded a prize package to the value of $50,000 for further development of their knowledge and skills in sustainable land management to enable an even stronger contribution to landcare.
Biodynamic farmer and grazier Charlie Arnott was the winner in 2018 and used his prizemoney to launch his highly successful podcast The Regenerative Journey. The podcast was subsequently shortlisted in the Best Interview category for the 2020 Australian Podcast Awards.
"I've always wanted to be able to spread the message about the importance of partnering with nature and encourage others to discover the benefits of regenerative farming principles and practices. The Bob Hawke Landcare Award gave me the means to just that," Mr Arnott said.
"Australian farmers are global innovators in agricultural sustainability, and The Regenerative Journey has helped us share their insights with a global audience."
Landcare Australia CEO Dr Shane Norrish said Mr Arnott was a good example of how the prize could help winners spread the message about the importance of landcare and support Australia's flourishing sustainable farming movement.
"The Bob Hawke Landcare Award provides an opportunity for Australia's landcare leaders to not only be recognised for their amazing achievements, but also be supported to continue their hard work," Dr Norrish said.
For more information about the award or to make a nomination, visit the Bob Hawke Landcare Award website.
