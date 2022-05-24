Roundabout night work this week at North Bega

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions Wednesday night at the roundabout on the Princes Hwy and West Street intersection at Bega.
Transport for NSW will be line marking the Princes Hwy in the area as part of routine maintenance.
Work will take place on the evening of Wednesday, May 25, between 7pm and 5am, weather permitting.
A single lane closure, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40kmh will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised there may be an additional travel time of up to five minutes, to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
