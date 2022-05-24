SCAFL mid-season merger receives thumbs-up

A mid-season shift in Sapphire Coast AFL has seen division two teams join their senior colleagues in a new eight-team competition.
The first rounds of the 2022 SCAFL men's season were split between a five-team division one comp and four teams in division two.
But with player and club volunteer shortages continuing to bite, and one division two team pulling out entirely, the league decided to make the change.
Round five at the weekend was the first of the new-look single division contest, with four full senior games played and no bye required.
The Merimbula Diggers travelled to Eden and accounted for the Whalers 9.11 (65) to 2.0 (12), while the Pambula Panthers hosted Bermagui and claimed victory 8.15 (63) to 3.3 (21).
Meanwhile, Narooma has proven a strong contender in early rounds and has the enviable position of enough players to field two full teams.
Lions A defeated Tathra 25.12 (162) to 3.2 (20), while Lions B defeated Bega 14.16 (100) to 6.7 (43).
Sapphire Coast AFL development coordinator Maddy O'Connor said the league had received great feedback on the new format, both from clubs and spectators.
The most challenging aspect was having less experienced players now stepping up against the best in the local competition.
"That's definitely something we had to take into consideration, especially as we focus on developing junior players," O'Connor said.
"When you're seeing your side getting hammered every week it's not the most inspiring thing, but when you're on the bottom of the ladder there's only one way to go."
To somewhat alleviate the situation this season, there will still be two premierships on offer come finals time, with O'Connor saying the top four teams will play off, as will the bottom four.
"It's always tricky to make decisions in the best interests of the competition, not just the best interests of a club.
"But we've had great feedback so far."
This coming weekend's senior men's games will see the Bega Bombers taking on Pambula, Tathra hosting Merimbula, and Narooma B up against Bermagui. It appears the Eden Whalers have already forfeited their game against Narooma A.
In the SCAFL women's games, Tathra hosts a return leg against the Bombers after last week's 18.4 (112) to 0.0 (0) Sea Eagles win in Bega, while Eden and Bermagui will also front up again following the close 5.6 (36) to 4.5 (29) result to the Whalers last Saturday.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
