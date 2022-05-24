'You don't have to wait until you're unwell to come in' - waiting lists drop at Bega Headspace

The long waiting lists for services at Headspace Bega are "over", with members of the team reaching out to youth across the Bega Valley encouraging them to "make the most" of their services.
"I think the message got out there that our waiting lists were long, which was true but the wait really is not that long these days and we've got lots of clinicians here and lots of support to offer," Bega Headspace community engagement officer Carly McDonald said.
Advertisement
Ms McDonald said the team at Headspace were concerned that ideas around lack of access to services at their Bega premises might deter people who need professional help from coming in.
"The message we really want to put out there is that you don't have to wait until you're unwell to come into Headspace and if you're feeling like things aren't going well, just come in," she said.
Bega Headspace service manager Brianna Van Leeuwen said they offer a range of services that people in the Bega Valley may not be aware of outside of their mental health care support.
"We have a dietitian who works a couple of days a week and we have our work and study team, IPS, who can help young people looking for a job, uni or studies," Ms Van Leeuwen said.
Ms Van Leeuwen said they've had a few new people join the Headspace team at Bega and are in the process of recruiting another mental health clinician.
...Our wait lists are pretty low compared to what they have been in the past and this will be a great time for people to access our mental health clinicians and our other supports- Bega Headspace service manager Brianna Van Leeuwen
"So that means that our wait lists are pretty low compared to what they have been in the past and this will be a great time for people to access our mental health clinicians and our other supports."
What Headspace offers to youth aged 12 to 25
Headspace offers Mental Health, Alcohol and other Drugs, Sexual and Physical health and Vocational support services to youth as well as support to their family and friends.
The organisation also offers a telehealth service for people living and working in regional and remote areas of Australia that struggle to access a psychiatrist.
READ ALSO:
Headspace Telehealth includes video consultations with qualified psychiatrists, to find out more about it, visit their website at: headspace.org.au/our-services/telehealth/
The Bega office is located at the rooftop car park of the Sapphire Marketplace, 83 Upper Street, Bega.
Advertisement
To find out more on the range of services Headspace provides overall, visit the website at: headspace.org.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.