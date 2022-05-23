Bega Valley primary students participate in Paul Kelly Cup AFL school competition

It was an impressive day of sport at the Roy Howard Oval in Bega, with year 5 and 6 students from around the Bega Valley participating in a round-robin AFL gala day.
The Paul Kelly Cup AFL school competition is an annual competition consisting of 12 player teams competing with slightly modified rules using less contact.
Bega Valley Primary School, Sapphire Coast Anglican College, Quaama Public School, and Mumbulla School were all present at the Bega oval on Monday May 23, but the day was one of many localised competitions running along the Sapphire Coast.
There were nine teams competing at Bega, however around five other teams had to pull out from participating due to COVID and school camps.
Competition development coordinator for AFL Sapphire Coast Maddy O'Connor said the competition would usually run in term one, however due to the uncertainty around COVID and restrictions at schools, the gala was pushed back.
"It's been a really good day, the weather is turning it on for us and the kids are having a lot of fun," she said.
The teams were broken into a boys' team, a girls' team, and a mixed gender team, with the winning team from each division progressing to the next stage of the competition.
"Half the kids haven't played footy before and the other half of the kids have played for the local comp, for the Bega Valley Bommers or the Tathra Sea Eagles between the under 11s, some maybe in the under 13s," said Ms O'Conner.
AFL NSW/VIC have been running programs in the schools who had entered into the competition to do training sessions so all had a basic understanding of the skills and rules on the day.
Two Sapphire Coast Junior League players were also recruited to assist as umpires. The Sapphire Coast League has eight teams from Eden to Moruya, and each club has between two and eight teams from under 9s until senior men.
Ms O'Connor said the day overall was a real success and all of the students were very enthusiastic.
"You can pick pretty early on the kids that are either very confident or experienced already, and then kids that are a little bit hesitant.
"But between the AFL staff here today and the teachers we've kind of been able to encourage the kids that have been a little bit stand-offish involved, and play to their capacity, and the rest of the team made everyone feel really included.
"It's really nice to see and that always happens without much prompting from us because I guess we've got smaller schools or the kids know each other quite well, and the fact that they're here together and outside of the classroom means everyone is just having fun," she said.
In the end Mumbulla School won the boys' and girls' rounds and Quaama Public School won the mixed team, meaning those teams would be going onto the next round.
The mixed comp will be finishing after the next round, but the boys and girls comp winner of the next round will be going on to play at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
The Championships final will consist of winners from regional finals, the winner of the PSSA Tony Lockett Shield, and the Sydney Independent Schools Cup.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
