COMMENT: Labor forms government, but voters shift from major parties

The Labor party is inching closer to a majority government with AEC counts indicating it's likely to - at time of writing - secure 75 seats with two or three others still in contention.
And while many will claim this election shows a repudiation of Liberal stagnancy on climate change and a federal ICAC, it also brings into sharp relief the rise of minor parties and the freshly coined 'teal wave' of independents.
Advertisement
Independents have claimed a few prominent seats from high profile Liberals including that of Goldstein where Tim Wilson has been ousted by Zoe Daniel, and in Kooyong Dr Monique Ryan has shown Josh Frydenberg the door.
In Wentworth independent Allegra Spender told reporters she hadn't heard from the ejected Liberal MP Dave Sharma.
At face value that could be taken as a shift away from support of the Liberal party by voters, but independents have also eaten away at the foundation of Labor voters.
Hume MP Angus Taylor looks set to retain his seat, but lost a 10 per cent swing of the votes with Goulburn-based independent Penny Ackery securing nearly 16 per cent of the primary vote.
The shift brought Labor closer with Greg Baines benefitting a 5.4 per cent swing from Liberal to Labor, but the AEC figures also show a swing away from Labor to benefit the independents and the minor parties.
Baines lost almost seven per cent of the primary vote to Ms Ackery and the minor parties.
This time around, there has been a big swing to the fringe parties with Pauline Hanson's One Nation party particularly picking up big swathes of the primary vote, while the UAP lost ground in the areas of Hume, Gilmore, Whitlam and the Eden-Monaro.
Hume saw the single largest sway to One Nation with a 7.2 per cent swing, closely followed by Whitlam where One Nation garnered a 6.7 per cent taking of the primary votes.
In Gilmore the unknown and literally unseen One Nation candidate Jeremy Eid secured around 4000 votes for an almost four per cent gain and in Eden-Monaro Shannon Boyd clinched a 4.2 per cent swing for the Queensland-based party.
While the polling gives Labor the win this time around, there is still more at work for Australian voters and the figures show more and more Aussies are moving away from the major parties.
Sports journo with a keen interest in photography and being a huge nerd in my free time.
Sports journo with a keen interest in photography and being a huge nerd in my free time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.