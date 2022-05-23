Large schools of yellowfin out from Green Cape

Large schools of yellowfin tuna have excited anglers out from Green Cape.
The yellowfin are moving southwards within the East Australian Current and may now have left our waters, but lots more are anticipated during late May and early June.
Advertisement
Don't forget the club's Merimbula Open scheduled for the Queen's Birthday weekend June 11-13.
Winners of the club's annual Snapper Classic caught fish of much larger size (up to 73.8cm) than usual in our waters.
The sizes are more typical of the larger breed common to Victorian waters.
Recent scientific studies, passed on to us by the DPI, confirms the observations of DPI fisheries officer Matt Proctor of Eden, that there are two genetically different snapper stocks off the Sapphire Coast, where it was previously believed all snapper were part of a single stock.
The two stocks meet and mix around Eden.
Mr Proctor considered local snapper to be plentiful but they tend to be smaller than those in Victoria or to the north that are of similar age.
This means that our local snapper, though smaller, are older weight-for-age than their Victorian cousins.
It's not too late to get among these beauties with good snapper on the chew all along the coast from Long Point to Green Cape. Try 7 inch pink/blue soft plastics or pilchard and squid baits on a Paternoster rig.
Local waters have not cooled much and some large ocean flathead remain available off Tura Headland and Bournda Island at depths of 20-22 fathoms.
There are calamari, Australian salmon, bonito and tailor off the headlands and the Merimbula Fishing Platform.
Salmon frequent the beaches at Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings. Fish the top of the tide using gang hooked pilchards for bait.
Fish the Merimbula Lake channel downstream of the bridge at change of tide using pumped nippers and soft plastics for good Australian salmon, tailor and trevally.
Add kingfish to the list in the Merimbula Top Lake.
The winter run of Australian salmon together with tailor and some nice kingfish has commenced in the Pambula River, best results trolling small soft plastics up from near the entrance.
Try for Australian salmon and tailor around the Mogareeka Bridge.
Target dusky flathead with swim bait lures, soft plastics and bait.
Some lovely bream and trevally are available up river from the bridge, using pumped nippers.
Advertisement
The club will be open on Friday, May 27, from 6pm. Visitors are very welcome.
Membership application, membership renewal and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website, www.mbglac.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.